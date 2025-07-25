A first-of-its-kind VET program launched this week at the Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve is giving Indigenous secondary school students a culturally grounded pathway into careers in conservation and land management. The six-month pilot, based across southern Melbourne, offers a Certificate II in Conservation and Land…
‘Groundbreaking initiative’: Indigenous VET program launched
Celebrate the important things
Quote from a Baha’i prayer: “O God! Refresh and gladden my spirit. Purify my heart. Illumine my powers!” It is hard to avoid witnessing the…