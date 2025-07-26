Schools across Australia are being encouraged to take learning outside on Friday, 25 July for Schools Tree Day, the nation’s largest tree-planting and nature care event for students. Schools Tree Day is part of the National Tree Day program and provides young Australians from early…
Growing minds and green spaces with Schools Tree Day
-
Snow visitors busted
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 245950 Police have detected a further 420 offences in late July during a major road policing operation targeting motorists…