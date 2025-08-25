A Clyde man has been interviewed and released following a police investigation of a collision in Chelsea Heights, where a child sustained critical injuries. The incident, which occurred on the night of Monday, 25 August, involved a white van which was understood to have been…
Clyde man interviewed as toddler in critical condition after collision with van
-
Clyde man interviewed as toddler in critical condition after collision with van
A Clyde man has been interviewed and released following a police investigation of a collision in Chelsea Heights, where a child sustained critical injuries. The…