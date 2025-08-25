After over a decade serving meals in and around Lyall Street, Cranbourne Food Truck has moved to a new indoor based at St John’s Anglican Church Hall on Lesdon Avenue, marking a collaboration between two local churches. The Food Truck, run by volunteers from the…
Cranbourne Food Truck moves in church partnership
Clyde man interviewed as toddler in critical condition after collision with van
A Clyde man has been interviewed and released following a police investigation of a collision in Chelsea Heights, where a child sustained critical injuries. The…