Home » NIMBY or xenophobia? When places of worship are unwelcome in Green Wedge zones

NIMBY or xenophobia? When places of worship are unwelcome in Green Wedge zones

You hear it all the time: “We’re not racist, we just want to protect the environment.” And yet, planning rejections for places of worship — temples, mosques, gurdwaras — across Melbourne’s Green Wedge zones are stacking up like dominoes. First the mosque in Narre Warren…

Read more

  • Patients demand answers

    Patients demand answers

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 498145 A Kooweerup woman says she was left stranded in the freezing cold for hours after being forcibly removed…