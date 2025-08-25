A Kooweerup woman says she was left stranded in the freezing cold for hours after being forcibly removed from Casey Hospital’s emergency department, despite being in severe pain and unable to walk. Jennifer White, who suffers from chronic pain and requires a hip replacement, said…
Patients demand answers
Withdrawal denied: Dandenong backs pokies trial
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 424085 Greater Dandenong councillors will continue backing the State Government’s pokies-card trial after an intense debate on 25 August.…