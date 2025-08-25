Police are investigating a collision in Chelsea Heights last night, where a child sustained critical injuries, and a Clyde man was interviewed. It is understood a white van was travelling west on Thames Promenade, near the intersection of Mulkarra Drive, when it struck a toddler…
Toddler critically injured following Chelsea Heights collision
Clyde man interviewed as toddler in critical condition after collision with van
A Clyde man has been interviewed and released following a police investigation of a collision in Chelsea Heights, where a child sustained critical injuries. The…