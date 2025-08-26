In one section of Warneet Natural Features Reserve, the bush is beginning to breathe again. Just a few years ago, Sallow Wattle strangled the understorey, blocking out the sunlight and leaving little room for native plants to grow. After three years of weed management, that…
Weed work revives Casey’s coastal bush
Eels shining in the spotlight
The Pakenham’s Eels home ground at Comely Banks Recreation Reserve buzzed with excitement on Saturday as the club staged the largest single-venue event on the…