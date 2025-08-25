Greater Dandenong councillors will continue backing the State Government’s pokies-card trial after an intense debate on 25 August. A 4-2 majority voted against Cr Rhonda Garad’s motion to withdraw support from the trial of mandatory carded-play on poker machines in Greater Dandenong. Since announced in…
Withdrawal denied: Dandenong backs pokies trial
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 424085