The deaths of young South Sudanese Australians through stabbings, gun violence, or under suspicious circumstances have left grieving families questioning whether existing programs are making a real difference. Despite millions of dollars allocated to South Sudanese-led organisations under the Department of Justice, community members and…
Millions allocated, results in doubt
-
Subscribe, for facts sake
On World News Day (28 September) we are reminded of a truth that cannot be ignored and this is that facts matter. In an era…