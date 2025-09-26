Noble Park is officially home to the best main street activation by a council in Australia and has the silverware to prove it. Greater Dandenong Council’s Our Street NPK (Noble Park) activation was recognised on a national scale at the recent Main Street Australia Awards….
Noble Park street project wins national gong
-
Noble Park street project wins national gong
Noble Park is officially home to the best main street activation by a council in Australia and has the silverware to prove it. Greater Dandenong…