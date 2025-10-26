Home » Greater Dandenong issues alert of suspected rates-scam
Greater Dandenong issues alert of suspected rates-scam

Greater Dandenong Council has issued an alert to ratepayers about a suspected SMS scam. “We have heard reports of residents receiving SMS reminders to pay rates, when they have already paid,” chief financial officer Michelle Hansen said. “We are concerned this could be a scam.”…

  • Preserving the Jewel

