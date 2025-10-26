A record-breaking petition with nearly 44,000 signatures, with strong local support was tabled in State Parliament on October 14, by Joe McCracken, Liberal Member for Western Victoria. It urges the Government to “immediately cease” the Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund , keep the current Fire…
Levy breaks the record
-
Preserving the Jewel
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 245295 Cardinia Shire Council has approved the continuation of a master plan review for Emerald Lake Precinct, aiming to…