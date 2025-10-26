A man has been charged after two Protective Services Officers were assaulted in Pakenham on Monday, 20 October. The Protective Services Officers (PSOs) were searching the Pakenham Railway Station area, responding to reports of youths causing damage to a local business about 5.30pm. The officers…
Two officers assaulted and man charged in Pakenham
Preserving the Jewel
Cardinia Shire Council has approved the continuation of a master plan review for Emerald Lake Precinct, aiming to…