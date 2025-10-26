A Greater Dandenong Council executive has recommended the blocking of a councillor’s second attempt for an external investigation into the council’s workplace culture. Councillor Rhonda Garad’s notice of motion for an “independent culture and support assessment” was listed for the council’s 27 October meeting agenda,…
Workplace inquiry ‘out of bounds’
Preserving the Jewel
Cardinia Shire Council has approved the continuation of a master plan review for Emerald Lake Precinct, aiming to…