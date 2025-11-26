Greater Dandenong councillors have unanimously voted down new guidelines for their use of social media. The proposed item lacked support at the council meeting on Monday 24 November. Instead, councillor Sean O’Reilly’s amendment to drop the Councillor Social Media guidelines while approving an updated Media…
Councillors reject social media guidelines
-
Local men find community and resilience through new initiative
Over 100 men of all ages from the region of Casey gathered together at Bunjil Place on Monday night in an initiative aimed to give…