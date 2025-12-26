Victorians will be able to board the state’s buses, trams and trains for free on weekends this summer. From the day the Metro Tunnel opens in early December for its Summer Start, public transport in Victoria will be free for everyone, everywhere, every weekend until…
Free public transport every weekend this summer
-
Test safety switches annually
Energy Safe Victoria is calling on households to test their electrical safety switches every year to prevent fire, electric shock and electrocution. Victorian firefighters attend…