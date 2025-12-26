One sleep after Christmas comes the years ultimate shopping event – the boxing day sales. Often the busiest shopping day in the year, it can be an overwhelming experience in (insert suburb). Whether you’re a seasoned shopper, or this will be your first Boxing Day…
Seven tips to surviving the Boxing Day sales
-
Test safety switches annually
Energy Safe Victoria is calling on households to test their electrical safety switches every year to prevent fire, electric shock and electrocution. Victorian firefighters attend…