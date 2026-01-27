Thousands of households across Casey were left without power overnight on Tuesday 27 January, after extreme heat triggered widespread faults across the Ausnet electricity network. The outages followed a day of extreme heat across Melbourne, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees and remaining oppressive well…
Casey hit by heat-related power outages
‘Voice for mutual respect’: Interfaith’s champion Helen Heath OAM mourned
Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network leader and Living Treasure Helen Heath OAM has been remembered for bringing together our diverse community. Heath died on 24 January…