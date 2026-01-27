Dozens of Casey’s newest citizens were welcomed in a citizenship ceremony at Bunjil Place on 26 January. There were 200 recipients beaming with pride and joy as they pledged allegiance and waved Australian flags on Australia Day. Casey mayor Stefan Koomen was among rows of…
Citizens embraced on Australia Day
Man wanted over alleged sex assault on train
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on a train last week. Transit CIU detectives say the unknown man…