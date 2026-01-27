Home » Citizens embraced on Australia Day
,

Citizens embraced on Australia Day

Dozens of Casey’s newest citizens were welcomed in a citizenship ceremony at Bunjil Place on 26 January. There were 200 recipients beaming with pride and joy as they pledged allegiance and waved Australian flags on Australia Day. Casey mayor Stefan Koomen was among rows of…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • World-class care at Tynong

    World-class care at Tynong

    An already impressive footprint continues to grow in magnitude after the grand opening of the Southside High Performance Centre (HPC) at the Pakenham Training Centre last week. Southside Racing’s most…

  • Drumming, dancing and community dialogue mark Australia Day festivities

    Drumming, dancing and community dialogue mark Australia Day festivities

    As the sun beamed and the heat began to rise in the late morning of January 26, Bunurong Senior Elder, Uncle Mark Brown commenced a moving Welcome to Country at…

  • Australia Day: Community pride shines at Greater Dandenong awards

    Australia Day: Community pride shines at Greater Dandenong awards

    Some of Greater Dandenong’s most community-minded citizens, groups and businesses have been lauded at the council’s Australia Day awards at Springvale. Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan said the annual awards…

  • Postive powerhouse for new arrivals

    Postive powerhouse for new arrivals

    Community leader and “powerhouse” Nika Suwarsih knows full well how hard it is to build a new life in Australia. For 19 years, an ebullient, inspired Nika has turned her…

  • ‘Sisters’ enterprise gains twin acclaim

    ‘Sisters’ enterprise gains twin acclaim

    Social enterprise SisterWorks was a dual winner at City of Greater Dandenong’s Australia Day Awards 2026. The not-for-profit received the Community Group of the Year award, as well as its…

  • Hundreds turn out for Hampton Park Australia Day celebrations

    Hundreds of Hampton Park and the surrounding residents turned out to celebrate Australia Day in a family-friendly atmosphere at Hampton Park Progress Association’s annual community event at Arthur Wren Hall.…

  • Hunter’s highlights and hits

    Hunter’s highlights and hits

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528972 Pakenham Firsts claimed a clean sweep over Chelsea and an exciting women’s derby produced highlight moments that were being talked about, long after…

  • Highest bar set for Hedged

    Highest bar set for Hedged

    Enigmatic five-year-old gelding Hedged is now one step away from realising his full potential after scoring an upset win in the $350,000 Group 2 Australia Stakes (1200m) at Pakenham on…

  • Falcons rise as Noble stalls

    Falcons rise as Noble stalls

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527661 Noble Park (8/239) has taken a stunning fall to sixth place in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) after a brave but failed…

  • Magri provides the magic as new faces roll into Kooweerup

    Magri provides the magic as new faces roll into Kooweerup

    A new year has attracted some new faces to the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group (SWGMBG) with 50 members turning out for the weekly challenge at Kooweerup Bowls Club.…