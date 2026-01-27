Australia Day celebrations in La Trobe shone a spotlight on local community heroes, recognising individuals and organisations who have made a real difference across the region. Many loved ones flocked to Officer Public Hall on January 26, where Hon Jason Wood MP hosted the awards…
La Trobe celebrates local heroes
Thirsty Lions trade blows
In a move designed to beat the worst of the predicted heatwave conditions, all Saturday games were scheduled to commence at 10am rather than the…