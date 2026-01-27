Home » La Trobe celebrates local heroes
La Trobe celebrates local heroes

Australia Day celebrations in La Trobe shone a spotlight on local community heroes, recognising individuals and organisations who have made a real difference across the region. Many loved ones flocked to Officer Public Hall on January 26, where Hon Jason Wood MP hosted the awards…

Digital Editions

  • Thirsty Lions trade blows

    In a move designed to beat the worst of the predicted heatwave conditions, all Saturday games were scheduled to commence at 10am rather than the…

More News

  • World-class care at Tynong

    An already impressive footprint continues to grow in magnitude after the grand opening of the Southside High Performance Centre (HPC) at the Pakenham Training Centre last week. Southside Racing’s most…

  • Drumming, dancing and community dialogue mark Australia Day festivities

    As the sun beamed and the heat began to rise in the late morning of January 26, Bunurong Senior Elder, Uncle Mark Brown commenced a moving Welcome to Country at…

  • Australia Day: Community pride shines at Greater Dandenong awards

    Some of Greater Dandenong’s most community-minded citizens, groups and businesses have been lauded at the council’s Australia Day awards at Springvale. Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan said the annual awards…

  • Postive powerhouse for new arrivals

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530527 Community leader and “powerhouse” Nika Suwarsih knows full well how hard it is to build a new life in Australia. For 19 years,…

  • ‘Sisters’ enterprise gains twin acclaim

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530527 Social enterprise SisterWorks was a dual winner at City of Greater Dandenong’s Australia Day Awards 2026. The not-for-profit received the Community Group of…