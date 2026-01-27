With Victorian students returning to school this week for Term 1 of 2026, Victoria Police are reminding motorists to slow down and take extra care around school zones. It follows a devastating number of pedestrian fatalities in 2025, with 52 pedestrians killed, including four children…
Police urge road safety as students head back to school
Digital Editions
-
‘Voice for mutual respect’: Interfaith’s champion Helen Heath OAM mourned
Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network leader and Living Treasure Helen Heath OAM has been remembered for bringing together our diverse community. Heath died on 24 January…