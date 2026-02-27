A $100 million, triple-tower retail-apartment complex housing a Little India laneway has been approved by the state’s planning department. The permit paves the way for the long-awaited first stage of developer Capital Alliance’s $600 million radical revamp of the iconic Indian cultural precinct. The “village…
Capital Alliance milestone: Triple towers, Little India laneway approved
