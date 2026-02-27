Occurrences of sexual offences on Casey school campuses have fallen over the past year; but the municipality’s figures remain well above neighbouring areas. According to data from the Crime Statistics Agency, 35 sexual offences were reported in Casey schools from October 2024 to September 2025….
Casey school-based sexual offences fall, yet outpace neighbouring LGAs
Digital Editions
-
Fits the bill: $1.4 million in debt relief at Springvale
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 535656 The relief was palpable, as hundreds were unshackled of $1.4 million of debts and bill stresses at a…