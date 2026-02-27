Cardinia Shire Council has welcomed funding from the federal government to expand emergency relief support for residents experiencing financial hardship during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Emergency Relief (ER) is a federally funded program that provides immediate, short‑term assistance to people facing financial stress or crisis…
Critical relief funding secured by the council
