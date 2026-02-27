A devastating fire has left a Pakenham family without a home and hoping their two beloved pets pull through after being caught in the inferno. The fire began around 9.30am on Thursday in Silver Gum Estate, with firefighters responding to the blaze, which started at…
Family devastated by house fire, beloved pets in intensive care
Digital Editions
-
Fits the bill: $1.4 million in debt relief at Springvale
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 535656 The relief was palpable, as hundreds were unshackled of $1.4 million of debts and bill stresses at a…