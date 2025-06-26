What are the odds that two rising football talents, both under 10, both training with elite squads, would live in the same neighbourhood, go to the same school, and share the same dream? Just days after Cranbourne Star News shared the story of young Oscar’s…
Backyard to big leagues: Cranbourne boys share football dream
Locals slam ‘Post and Boast’ Law
A new state law aimed at jailing offenders who post videos of their crimes online has drawn fierce criticism from Casey and Cardinia residents who…