Berwick College’s Basketball Academy is set to take on an international stage, after being selected to represent Australia at the prestigious NBA Rising Stars Invitational in Singapore this July. The Berwick-based school is one of just two Australian teams invited to the tournament, a showcase…
Berwick College basketball to the international stage
Locals slam ‘Post and Boast’ Law
A new state law aimed at jailing offenders who post videos of their crimes online has drawn fierce criticism from Casey and Cardinia residents who…