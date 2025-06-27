Home » Buyer for Peter Stevens Dandenong

Buyer for Peter Stevens Dandenong

Buyers have been found for the majority of collapsed retailer Peter Stevens Motorcycles, including its Dandenong outlets. KordaMentha administrators of the 55-year-old retailing giant announced the new owners after a” brisk and competitive sale process”. The Joe Rascal Group, led by James Tonna and Barry…

    Locals slam ‘Post and Boast’ Law

    A new state law aimed at jailing offenders who post videos of their crimes online has drawn fierce criticism from Casey and Cardinia residents who…