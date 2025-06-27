Buyers have been found for the majority of collapsed retailer Peter Stevens Motorcycles, including its Dandenong outlets. KordaMentha administrators of the 55-year-old retailing giant announced the new owners after a” brisk and competitive sale process”. The Joe Rascal Group, led by James Tonna and Barry…
Buyer for Peter Stevens Dandenong
-
Locals slam ‘Post and Boast’ Law
A new state law aimed at jailing offenders who post videos of their crimes online has drawn fierce criticism from Casey and Cardinia residents who…