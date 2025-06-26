This World Microbiome Day, Agriculture Victoria is launching an expression of interest campaign to encourage farmers to donate soil samples to a National Soil Action Plan funded research project. Funded by the Australian and Victorian governments, the ‘Soil biodiversity across landscapes’ project will seek to…
Soil needed to dig deeper into microbiome research
-
Locals slam ‘Post and Boast’ Law
A new state law aimed at jailing offenders who post videos of their crimes online has drawn fierce criticism from Casey and Cardinia residents who…