The City of Casey has been identified as Victoria’s family violence hotspot, with police revealing nearly 7000 incidents recorded so far this year, the highest volume of reports for an LGA in the state. This figure formed the centrepiece of discussion during the Neighbourhood Police…
Crime, not a social issue; police confront family violence in Casey
-
Funds unwrap festive spirit
With only 17 Fridays left before Christmas, the holiday spirit is brewing in Berwick, following the $25,000 fund granted for the suburb’s Main Street to…