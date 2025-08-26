Future prosperity in Greater Dandenong’s business and activity centres is open for comment. Greater Dandenong Council is inviting the community to help develop its Economy and Place Strategy. Input is being sought from businesses, residents, industry, and community groups. Deputy mayor Sophie Tan says the…
Ideas sought for economic growth
Funds unwrap festive spirit
With only 17 Fridays left before Christmas, the holiday spirit is brewing in Berwick, following the $25,000 fund granted for the suburb’s Main Street to…