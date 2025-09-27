The South Sudanese Community Association in Victoria (SSCAV) convened two ‘emergency’ meetings to confront recent tragedies and the underlying historical factors that had led to this point. The first assembly was held at Melbourne University’s Wyndham Campus on September 20, followed by a second meeting…
‘No more funerals’, pleads association
-
SEMMA backs GSEM report
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 505445 South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) says it can attest that the region is Australia’s largest manufacturing workforce…