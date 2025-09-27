A Cranbourne North service station has failed in its attempt to be compensated for lost trade during major roadworks, after the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) found its case had no legal foundation. APCO Service Stations Pty Ltd, which operates at 315 Narre Warren…
‘No’ to compensation claim
-
SEMMA backs GSEM report
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 505445 South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) says it can attest that the region is Australia’s largest manufacturing workforce…