South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) says it can attest that the region is Australia’s largest manufacturing workforce by size, employment and economic output. A Deloittes Report commissioned by GSEM (Greater South East Melbourne) outperforms its nearest rival Western Sydney on a per capita basis…
SEMMA backs GSEM report
-
SEMMA backs GSEM report
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 505445 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 505445 South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance (SEMMA) says it can attest that…