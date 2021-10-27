From the Editor’s Desk

Welcome to the first edition of Queensland Farmer Today.

The agricultural sector in Queensland has never been more important to our state, nor has it ever been more vibrant and innovative – so it is our privilege to launch this new publication to serve the proud, progressive and hard-working people of the Queensland farming community.

Our mission at Queensland Farmer Today is to help connect farmers by sharing their stories in traditional newsprint, and online, while helping to bring a louder voice to the agricultural sector.

This publication is a creation of the passionate team at Today News Group who are proudly leading the revival of independent journalism in regional Queensland with new publications in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Gympie, Burnett, Noosa, Warwick, Stanthorpe and Ipswich.

Queensland Farmer Today will initially be a monthly publication distributed for free through Today News Group newspapers and via strategic drop-off points, making it the largest circulation agricultural newspaper in Queensland.

Like the farming community we serve, we’re committed to regional Queensland and we’re proud to have created more than 70 jobs in regional publishing in the past eighteen months.

We hope you enjoy this first edition, and like all farmers we look forward to what we can grow from here.

– Damian Morgan, Director Today News Group.