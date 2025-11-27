A Greater Dandenong councillor has called for councillors to rejoin a community reference group (CRG) for the controversial Lyndhurst toxic waste landfill. The potential backflip comes after councillors controversially voted to end their representation on the Taylors Road CRG, which meets four times a year….
Cr calls for toxic waste group backflip
-
Cr calls for toxic waste group backflip
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 228738 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 228738 A Greater Dandenong councillor has called for councillors to rejoin a…