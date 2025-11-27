Home » Stepping up against a global crisis
,

Stepping up against a global crisis

Dressed in bright orange, residents, councillors, community groups, and Victoria Police filled Lakeside Lake, waving posters and releasing balloons into the evening breeze to demand an end to violence against women. The symbolic walk led by Inner Wheel (IW) of Pakenham, marked the start of…

    Sued over drowning

    Melbourne Water and Cardinia Shire Council are being sued by the parents of a boy who drowned in Officer last year, claiming the government authorities…