Cardinia has seen a sharp rise in crime, with offences climbing 25.5 per cent to 10,264 in the year ending September 2025, according to the latest crime statistics. Pakenham led the suburbs with the highest offences, averaging 5,521 (16.2 per cent). Officer recorded 1,591 (31.1…
Cardinia crime shows no signs of improvement
-
Life without social media: Young voices speak out
Australia’s ban on social media for anyone under 16 came into effect recently and the road has already proven bumpier than expected. Hundreds of thousands…