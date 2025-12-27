Home » Cardinia crime shows no signs of improvement
Cardinia has seen a sharp rise in crime, with offences climbing 25.5 per cent to 10,264 in the year ending September 2025, according to the latest crime statistics. Pakenham led the suburbs with the highest offences, averaging 5,521 (16.2 per cent). Officer recorded 1,591 (31.1…

