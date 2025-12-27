Less than a week after Main Street was graced with Christmas decorations, a Grinch has attempted to ruin the festive spirit by stealing a Christmas tree that was dedicated to the RSL. At around 5am on Friday, 12 December, one of the 16 Christmas trees…
CCTV captures grinch stealing Main Street Christmas tree
-
Life without social media: Young voices speak out
Australia’s ban on social media for anyone under 16 came into effect recently and the road has already proven bumpier than expected. Hundreds of thousands…