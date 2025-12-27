Kidsafe Victoria has called on pool and spa owners to check their barriers and prioritise pool safety, in a bid to reduce the number of toddler drowning incidents. A Kidsafe spokesperson said drowning remained one of the leading causes of death for Australian toddlers. “Children…
Keep kids safe around pools this summer
Holiday reading to help them get ahead
Helping your primary school child learn to read is an essential and rewarding journey that sets the foundation for their academic success and lifelong love…