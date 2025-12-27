Bass MP Jordan Crugnale has questioned Cardinia Shire’s frustrations over its share of funding for Crown land, saying “we are all here to serve” regardless of the exact proprietor, in a rare public dispute between representatives. Ms Crugnale celebrated the victory of the Kooweerup Netball…
‘We are all here to serve,’ Crugnale disputes council frustrations
-
Life without social media: Young voices speak out
Australia’s ban on social media for anyone under 16 came into effect recently and the road has already proven bumpier than expected. Hundreds of thousands…