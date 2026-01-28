Home » Australia Day isn’t the problem – our identity is
,

Australia Day isn’t the problem – our identity is

Australia is a young country on an ancient land – and we are having an identity crisis. We argue about dates, flags, names, and labels because we have never done the harder work of agreeing on what it actually means to be Australian. Until we…

  • Power surge with eight inclusions

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 503003 The 2026 Vic Country and Metro summer training squads were recently announced and Gippsland Power was the best represented Talent League club with…

  • Swans in striking position

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530051 Casey South Melbourne’s push towards finals received a massive boost on Saturday with the Swans in a strong position after day one of…

  • Why Personal Interests Play a Bigger Role in Everyday Well-being

    Most people spend their days moving between tasks, responsibilities, and screens. What’s left after that often feels too limited to protect personal health in any real way. But the things…

  • Councils call for Growing Suburbs Fund to be restored

    An ongoing push for the State Government to restore the Growing Suburbs Fund which supported tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects in Yarra Ranges and Cardinia is continuing.…

  • Suspended driver blows 0.177% in Cardinia

    On the 25th of January, at approximately 3.15pm, Cardinia Highway Patrol intercepted a 47-year-old woman on in Cardinia. The woman was driving with a suspended licence and blew 0.177 per…

  • Gunmen invade Clyde North home

    Police are appealing for public assistance following a frightening and violent aggravated home invasion in Clyde North last week. Two unknown men reportedly pulled up in a vehicle on Aintree…

  • Ramadan Night Markets coming to Casey

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 After a successful run in Dandenong, the Ramadan night market is now coming to Casey for two special nights in February 2026. The…

  • ‘Voice for mutual respect’: Interfaith’s champion Helen Heath OAM mourned

    Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network leader and Living Treasure Helen Heath OAM has been remembered for bringing together our diverse community. Heath died on 24 January after a two-year battle with…

  • Bitey arrest following collision of alleged stolen vehicle

    Victoria Police arrested two people following a crash in Hallam last Thursday on 22 January just before 7am. The alleged stolen vehicle crashed into a tree and some industrial bins…

  • Casey hit by heat-related power outages

    Thousands of households across Casey were left without power overnight on Tuesday 27 January, after extreme heat triggered widespread faults across the Ausnet electricity network. The outages followed a day…