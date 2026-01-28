Victoria Police arrested two people following a crash in Hallam last Thursday on 22 January just before 7am. The alleged stolen vehicle crashed into a tree and some industrial bins on Wedgewood road. Witnesses and passersby detained the 23-year old driver until law enforcement arrived,…
Bitey arrest following collision of alleged stolen vehicle
Digital Editions
-
‘Voice for mutual respect’: Interfaith’s champion Helen Heath OAM mourned
Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network leader and Living Treasure Helen Heath OAM has been remembered for bringing together our diverse community. Heath died on 24 January…