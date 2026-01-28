An ongoing push for the State Government to restore the Growing Suburbs Fund which supported tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects in Yarra Ranges and Cardinia is continuing. The Outer Melbourne Councils group, consisting of nine member councils of which Yarra Ranges and…
Councils call for Growing Suburbs Fund to be restored
Digital Editions
-
Suspended driver blows 0.177% in Cardinia
On the 25th of January, at approximately 3.15pm, Cardinia Highway Patrol intercepted a 47-year-old woman on in Cardinia. The woman was driving with a suspended…