Councils call for Growing Suburbs Fund to be restored

An ongoing push for the State Government to restore the Growing Suburbs Fund which supported tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects in Yarra Ranges and Cardinia is continuing. The Outer Melbourne Councils group, consisting of nine member councils of which Yarra Ranges and…

    On the 25th of January, at approximately 3.15pm, Cardinia Highway Patrol intercepted a 47-year-old woman on in Cardinia. The woman was driving with a suspended…

    Thousands of households across Casey were left without power overnight on Tuesday 27 January, after extreme heat triggered widespread faults across the Ausnet electricity network. The outages followed a day…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 316738 With Victorian students returning to school this week for Term 1 of 2026, Victoria Police are reminding motorists to slow down and take…

    Police are appealing for public assistance following a frightening and violent aggravated home invasion in Clyde North last week. Police responded to reports of two unknown men pulling up in…

    With DIY interior designing blowing up on social media right now, it can be super tempting to throw yourself into furniture and decor shopping. But strolling through furniture showrooms can…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530037 Promising talent Enzo Aguiard is hoping dual success in the Ace Classic at Pakenham over the Australia Day weekend will provide the springboard…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530018 It was a special day down at Greaves Reserve on the weekend as Dandenong West welcomed back many past premiership players and their…

    Local trainer Scott Ewen can’t wait to test his best against some of the biggest measuring sticks in Australian harness racing when Bulletproof Boy lines up for his fifth-consecutive Cranbourne…

    A missing piece fell into place for Cranbourne-trainer Cindy Alderson on Saturday when her seven-year-old gelding Jigsaw gave her an emotional victory in the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1200m) at…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517376 Centuries from Narre South pair Oshadha Ariyadasa (125) and Vineth Jayasuriya (130) have helped the Lions post a big total of 331 against…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 524231 The DDCA T20 finals day is here and there are two mouthwatering match-ups planned for this Sunday at 10am. Straithaird Recreation Reserve will…