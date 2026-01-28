A fortnightly singing group at Selandra Rise Retirement Village in Clyde North is attracting up to 30 residents, with organisers saying the program is helping boost wellbeing, memory and social connection among seniors. The group calls itself Singing for Fun, as it doesn’t intend to…
Not a choir, just Singing for Fun
Digital Editions
-
Back-to-back for Seagulls
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530549 Back-to-back! Tooradin capped off a dominant T20 campaign by defeating Clyde by seven wickets on the big stage…