Two men allegedly fleeing from a commercial burglary in Dandenong South have been arrested by police. The pair had allegedly broken into a car-detailing business at Discovery Road just before 11pm on Wednesday 28 January. The business owner received a notification on their CCTV camera…
Pair arrested after allegedly fleeing Dandenong South burglary
