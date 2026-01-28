After a successful run in Dandenong, the Ramadan night market is now coming to Casey for two special nights in February 2026. The Bright Community Organisation is expanding the community event, with promises of rich celebrations of culture, diverse food vendors and stalls and a…
Ramadan Night Markets coming to Casey
Digital Editions
-
‘Voice for mutual respect’: Interfaith’s champion Helen Heath OAM mourned
Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network leader and Living Treasure Helen Heath OAM has been remembered for bringing together our diverse community. Heath died on 24 January…