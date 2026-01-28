On the 23rd of January, the below red Toyota 86 was stolen from Cranbourne East. On the 27th of January, a Cardinia local observed the vehicle in a shopping centre carpark. Due to the driver looking suspicious (his eyes were rolling back in his head),…
Stolen car suspect arrested
Pair arrested after allegedly fleeing Dandenong South burglary
Two men allegedly fleeing from a commercial burglary in Dandenong South have been arrested by police. The pair had allegedly broken into a car-detailing business…