On the 25th of January, at approximately 3.15pm, Cardinia Highway Patrol intercepted a 47-year-old woman on in Cardinia. The woman was driving with a suspended licence and blew 0.177 per cent on her breath test. As a result, the woman had her licence suspended for…
Suspended driver blows 0.177% in Cardinia
Digital Editions
-
Suspended driver blows 0.177% in Cardinia
On the 25th of January, at approximately 3.15pm, Cardinia Highway Patrol intercepted a 47-year-old woman on in Cardinia. The woman was driving with a suspended…